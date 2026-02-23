Left Menu

Mass Revision: Tamil Nadu Updates Electoral Roll

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik announced the revised electoral roll, revealing a drastic update. Around 97.37 lakh voter names were removed, but 7.40 lakh new young voters were added. The state's electorate figure now stands at 5.67 crore, reflecting rigorous revisions and future continuous updates.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, recently disclosed significant changes to the state's electoral roll, where an exhaustive revision resulted in the removal of 97.37 lakh voter names. This comes after the SIR exercise aimed at accurately reflecting the voter's list.

This major realignment has brought the current total of eligible voters in Tamil Nadu to 5.67 crore, dropping from the previous count of 6.41 crore. Patnaik highlighted the inclusion of 7.40 lakh new voters aged 18-19, marking a significant demographic addition.

The revisions are part of an ongoing process to maintain voter registration integrity, with continuous updates poised to ensure accuracy and fairness ahead of upcoming elections.

