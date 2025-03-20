Shashi Tharoor: The Unwavering Torchbearer Against Fascism

Shashi Tharoor is being celebrated as a potent adversary against fascist forces, with IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer affirming his importance to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Basheer emphasized that Tharoor will remain steadfast with Congress, notwithstanding reports suggesting otherwise.

In a conversation with PTI, Basheer dismissed speculations of Tharoor's potential dissent, attributing these to media fabrications. He lauded Tharoor's pivotal role within the Congress and his contributions, particularly noting his insight on BJP's shortcomings in his writings.

Amidst previous controversies, including his piece on entrepreneurial growth under the LDF, Tharoor clarified his intent was to highlight the state's progress. As Kerala heads towards assembly elections, Basheer pointed out that Tharoor's influence would be significant, reaffirming faith in a UDF triumph over the LDF's faltering governance.

