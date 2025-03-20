Left Menu

BJP Urges President's Rule in West Bengal Amidst Alleged Lawlessness

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and LoP Suvendu Adhikari demand President's rule in West Bengal, citing rampant lawlessness under the TMC government. Protests erupt over Speaker's actions against opposition voices. The BJP faces political backlash from TMC, with claims of democracy erosion and police inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:21 IST
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Thursday criticized the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, calling for the imposition of President's Rule in the state due to what she described as 'complete lawlessness' under TMC's regime. Her remarks mirrored those made by West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who warned that without intervention, the state might not witness free and fair elections by 2026.

Paul emphasized the necessity for President's Rule to ensure equitable elections. Her comments came as several BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Assembly Gate, accusing State Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee of suppressing opposition voices. Paul further alleged that when she and her colleagues visited the Baruipur assembly, they were heckled, and LoP Suvendu Adhikari faced physical attacks.

Accusations of harassment extended to Wednesday when TMC workers reportedly held black-flag demonstrations against BJP MLAs at Baruipur. Adhikari challenged the ruling party by decrying the lack of democracy and rebuking Mamata Banerjee's government for police inaction. The political row intensified with Adhikari condemning CM Banerjee's misidentification of astronaut Sunita Williams, citing this as an affront to national dignity.

