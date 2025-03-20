Left Menu

Stronger Ties: The New Era of Pakistan-US Relations

Pakistan's ties with the United States have improved significantly in recent years, as reported by Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan. The two countries maintain strong relations across diverse fields such as trade, education, and security cooperation. Recent media speculations about a travel ban were dismissed by US officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:31 IST
Stronger Ties: The New Era of Pakistan-US Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has announced that its relationship with the United States has gained positive momentum in recent years.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted a recent diplomatic meeting involving the US Chargé d'Affaires and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Khan emphasized the strength of Pakistan-US relations, noting their multifaceted nature, including trade, education, and security cooperation. Despite media speculations, US authorities did not formally communicate any new travel bans. The Torkham border issues are being addressed, with temporary solutions in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025