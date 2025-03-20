Stronger Ties: The New Era of Pakistan-US Relations
Pakistan's ties with the United States have improved significantly in recent years, as reported by Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan. The two countries maintain strong relations across diverse fields such as trade, education, and security cooperation. Recent media speculations about a travel ban were dismissed by US officials.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has announced that its relationship with the United States has gained positive momentum in recent years.
Addressing the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted a recent diplomatic meeting involving the US Chargé d'Affaires and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Khan emphasized the strength of Pakistan-US relations, noting their multifaceted nature, including trade, education, and security cooperation. Despite media speculations, US authorities did not formally communicate any new travel bans. The Torkham border issues are being addressed, with temporary solutions in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
