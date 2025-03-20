Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Land Ownership Battle Heats Up

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accuses National Conference and Congress of resisting land purchase rights for outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir. He argues for equal land ownership for all Indians, challenging protective measures amidst Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's calls to safeguard land due to rising population pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Land Ownership Battle Heats Up
Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir's growing land ownership debate, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Thursday lashed out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, accusing him and his party, along with the Congress, of opposing land purchase rights for non-residents.

Sharma argued for equal land ownership across India and criticized historical separatist tendencies, stating, "If a Kashmiri can buy land in Maharashtra, why can't a Maharashtrian in Kashmir? India is unbreakable." He further vilified the National Conference for allegedly embracing the two-nation theory.

This confrontation follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's assembly address, where he highlighted the critical role of land for the region's future amid soaring population pressures and warned against the repercussions of losing agricultural land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025