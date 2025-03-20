Jammu and Kashmir Land Ownership Battle Heats Up

In Jammu and Kashmir's growing land ownership debate, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Thursday lashed out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, accusing him and his party, along with the Congress, of opposing land purchase rights for non-residents.

Sharma argued for equal land ownership across India and criticized historical separatist tendencies, stating, "If a Kashmiri can buy land in Maharashtra, why can't a Maharashtrian in Kashmir? India is unbreakable." He further vilified the National Conference for allegedly embracing the two-nation theory.

This confrontation follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's assembly address, where he highlighted the critical role of land for the region's future amid soaring population pressures and warned against the repercussions of losing agricultural land.

