Tensions Rise as National Conference MP Criticizes J&K CM Over Khamenei Statement

In a sharp political exchange, National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has lambasted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his perceived failure to explicitly condemn the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mehdi voiced his disappointment on social media platform X, suggesting that Abdullah's expressions of concern are inadequate and potentially void within the context of public sentiment towards the revered Iranian figure.

While Abdullah expressed his deep concern over the incident and called for peace, Mehdi criticized his cautious approach, implying it stems from political calculations rather than genuine empathy.

