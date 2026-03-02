Tensions Rise as National Conference MP Criticizes J&K CM Over Khamenei Statement
National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi criticized J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for not condemning the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mehdi argued Abdullah's lack of condemnation devalues his concern for the Gulf, urging him to not merely appease central powers with mild statements.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political exchange, National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has lambasted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his perceived failure to explicitly condemn the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mehdi voiced his disappointment on social media platform X, suggesting that Abdullah's expressions of concern are inadequate and potentially void within the context of public sentiment towards the revered Iranian figure.
While Abdullah expressed his deep concern over the incident and called for peace, Mehdi criticized his cautious approach, implying it stems from political calculations rather than genuine empathy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions
Transforming Governance: A National Conference on Holistic Development in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports
Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir After Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinches First Ranji Trophy Title