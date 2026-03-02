Left Menu

Tensions Rise as National Conference MP Criticizes J&K CM Over Khamenei Statement

National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi criticized J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for not condemning the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mehdi argued Abdullah's lack of condemnation devalues his concern for the Gulf, urging him to not merely appease central powers with mild statements.

In a sharp political exchange, National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has lambasted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his perceived failure to explicitly condemn the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mehdi voiced his disappointment on social media platform X, suggesting that Abdullah's expressions of concern are inadequate and potentially void within the context of public sentiment towards the revered Iranian figure.

While Abdullah expressed his deep concern over the incident and called for peace, Mehdi criticized his cautious approach, implying it stems from political calculations rather than genuine empathy.

