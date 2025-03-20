Constitutional Clash: Trump's Administration Faces Judicial Deadline Over Venezuelan Deportations

The Trump administration faces a judicial challenge as a deadline looms to provide details on the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg demands specifics on deportation flights to assess if administration officials violated his order to halt these expulsions.

The controversy intensifies with Trump's call for Boasberg's impeachment, raising concerns about potential constitutional issues if the executive branch defies the judiciary. Trump's critics and legal experts warn of a possible constitutional crisis as the executive and judiciary branches face off.

Judge Boasberg, confirmed in 2011, imposed a temporary block on deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, questioning its application. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the act's invocation lacks basis, as many deported migrants have no U.S. criminal records.

