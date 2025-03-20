Haryana Assembly Sees Raging Debate Over Mounting Debt and State Development
In Haryana's State Assembly, Opposition Congress and INLD MLAs raised concerns about increasing state debt, health, education, and drug issues. Criticizing the budget, Congress members accused the BJP government of lacking vision and development. However, BJP MLAs praised the budget as balanced and development-oriented, highlighting initiatives for gig workers and village infrastructure.
The Haryana State Assembly witnessed heated debates as Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs voiced alarm over the escalating state debt and other pressing issues like health, education, and the drug menace. The discussions unfolded during the budget session on Thursday, sparking a clash between opposition and ruling party members.
Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala criticized the budget's vision, questioning its ability to drive the state towards a promising future. Surjewala accused the BJP government of recycling old schemes and failing to establish new development projects, despite Haryana's ballooning debt from Rs 60,293 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.92 lakh crore today.
BJP MLAs, however, stood firm in support of the budget, describing it as balanced and development-oriented. They highlighted key initiatives, such as the empowerment of gig workers and the construction of 'Mahila Chaupals' in villages. Supporters underscored improvements in infrastructure and equitable development across regions, a factor they attribute to BJP's governance success.
