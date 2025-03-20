Left Menu

Erdogan Ally Urges PKK to Disband

Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party and ally of President Erdogan, has called for the PKK to disband by May 4. This is in response to a call from imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan. Bahceli suggested the congress be held in Mus, a southeastern province.

Ankara | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:08 IST
In an unexpected political maneuver, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party, has urged the PKK to convene a congress by May 4 to consider disbanding. This move aligns with calls from incarcerated PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

The call to action was announced on Thursday, with Bahceli suggesting that the congress be held in the southeastern province of Mus. This proposal comes amid ongoing tensions within Turkey regarding the PKK's activities and its future role.

Bahceli's statement is seen as significant given his alliance with President Tayyip Erdogan, signaling a concerted effort to address longstanding conflicts with the PKK. Observers note that the outcome of this call could reshape the political landscape in Turkey.

