Kerala's Staunch Plea Against Gaza Conflict: A Cry for Justice

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for international intervention against what he described as Israel's 'genocidal onslaught' on the Gaza Strip. Israel's ongoing strikes, beginning after a Hamas-led assault, have caused massive casualties, with Vijayan condemning them as crimes against humanity and pleading for immediate global action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a fervent appeal to the global community, urging them to condemn and act against Israel's military efforts on the Gaza Strip, which he described as a 'genocidal onslaught' and a 'crime against humanity.'

Vijayan's statement took to social media platform 'X', highlighting the severe impact of Israel's military response, which has created dire living conditions for Palestinians. He stressed the urgent need for international action to halt the conflict and deliver justice for Palestine.

The escalation came after a temporary ceasefire was shattered, with renewed Israeli strikes across Gaza leading to significant loss of life and destruction. According to reports, Israel's actions followed a breach of an agreement by Hamas, reigniting a conflict that began when militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

