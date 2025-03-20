Kerala's Staunch Plea Against Gaza Conflict: A Cry for Justice

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a fervent appeal to the global community, urging them to condemn and act against Israel's military efforts on the Gaza Strip, which he described as a 'genocidal onslaught' and a 'crime against humanity.'

Vijayan's statement took to social media platform 'X', highlighting the severe impact of Israel's military response, which has created dire living conditions for Palestinians. He stressed the urgent need for international action to halt the conflict and deliver justice for Palestine.

The escalation came after a temporary ceasefire was shattered, with renewed Israeli strikes across Gaza leading to significant loss of life and destruction. According to reports, Israel's actions followed a breach of an agreement by Hamas, reigniting a conflict that began when militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)