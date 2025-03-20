Germany Revives Diplomatic Ties with Syria Amidst Rebuilding Challenges

Germany has officially reopened its embassy in Syria, marking a new chapter in diplomatic relations with Damascus as the country navigates severe humanitarian and security challenges after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

During a news conference in Damascus, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of Germany's support in Syria's rebuilding efforts, particularly focusing on upgrading the nation's energy infrastructure. Stressing the uncertain political landscape, Baerbock highlighted Germany's intention to maintain a cautious engagement while advocating for minority rights.

With approximately 1 million Syrians residing in Germany following a significant refugee influx, the embassy's reopening sends a message of goodwill and future cooperation. Despite ongoing security concerns, visa and consular services will operate from Lebanon, and efforts are underway to facilitate the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland under the interim government's leadership.

