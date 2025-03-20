Left Menu

Political Showdown in Haryana: Economic Concerns Under BJP Rule

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda claims Haryana's development has stalled under BJP rule, blaming high debt and inadequate budget allocations. Reacting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defends the government's economic policies, citing progress under PM Modi. Amid debates, Hooda criticizes the state budget and questions welfare promises for women voters.

The long-standing political rivalry in Haryana has taken a new turn with Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accusing the BJP of bringing development to a standstill under their governance. Hooda pointed out that the BJP government, during its tenure, has plunged the state into a debt of Rs 5,16,007 crore, marking a steep increase from Rs 70,000 crore in 2014-15.

However, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted these allegations, highlighting the continuous economic progress achieved nationwide under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Hooda further challenged the BJP over its financial management, questioning its ability to fulfill campaign promises, including a monthly allowance for women voters.

The budget discussions in the state assembly saw fiery exchanges, with Hooda expressing concerns about a lack of funds for capital expenditure. Hooda criticized the BJP's financial plans, suggesting new loans are merely masking a growing economic crisis, while Saini completed the day by asserting that voters have already rejected Congress in recent elections.

