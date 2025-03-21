Left Menu

A New Era at the IOC: Kirsty Coventry's Historic Win

Sebastian Coe, a favorite in the IOC presidential race, faced a surprising loss as Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry claimed victory with 49 votes. Coe, receiving only eight, gracefully accepted defeat, congratulating the first female IOC president and pledging his support for her leadership.

A New Era at the IOC: Kirsty Coventry's Historic Win
Sebastian Coe

In a surprising twist at the International Olympic Committee's presidential election, Sebastian Coe, a renowned figure in athletics, faced an unexpected loss to Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry. Coventry won decisively with 49 of the 97 votes, marking a historic moment as she became the first woman to lead the IOC.

Coe, who managed the successful London 2012 Olympics, received a mere eight votes, with Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr securing 28. Despite the setback, Coe remained gracious, lauding Coventry's victory and emphasizing the significance of having an athlete at the organization's helm.

Reflecting on his third-place finish, Coe acknowledged the strong support Coventry received from the IOC's athlete and female members. He pledged his backing for Coventry, recognizing her leadership as a crucial step for the future of the IOC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

