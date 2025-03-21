Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Boosting U.S. Critical Mineral Production

President Trump signed an executive order to enhance U.S. domestic production of critical minerals, countering China's dominance in the sector. Details remain scarce, but plans may include building metal refineries on Pentagon bases. David Copley will oversee mining policies as head of the National Energy Dominance Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has signed an executive order aimed at increasing domestic production of critical minerals, challenging China's significant control over this sector. The White House has yet to disclose specific details about the order.

According to reports from Reuters, the executive order is expected to include initiatives for establishing metals refining facilities on Pentagon military bases, leveraging national security powers to bolster production. Former Newmont executive David Copley has been appointed to lead mining policy as part of the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council, as confirmed by two reliable sources.

President Trump also revealed that the United States is on the verge of signing a significant minerals and natural resources agreement with Ukraine, further expanding U.S. interests in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

