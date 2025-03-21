Karnataka Assembly in Turmoil Over Alleged Honey Trap Scandal
The Karnataka Assembly was thrown into chaos after BJP MLAs disrupted proceedings over allegations of a honey trap attempt on Minister KN Rajanna. CM Siddaramaiah defended the government's actions, as BJP members demanded a judicial inquiry. The incident has raised questions about political conspiracies.
The Karnataka Assembly faced disruptions as BJP MLAs caused a commotion by entering the Well of the House, tearing papers, and throwing them towards the Speaker's chair. This turmoil erupted following allegations from Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna about a honey trap attempt against him.
BJP legislators, holding CDs purportedly containing evidence, raised slogans and stormed the House as CM Siddaramaiah addressed the assembly. Opposition Leader R Ashoka remarked that the accusations signified a conspiracy against lawmakers working for the public, suggesting an underlying agenda.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staunchly defended the government's stance, emphasizing that no one would be shielded in the honey trap case. While BJP demanded a judicial probe, the CM noted that G Parmeshwara had already launched an inquiry. Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar acknowledged the severity of such extortion attempts, committing to an investigation if a formal complaint was filed.
