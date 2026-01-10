Senators Demand Action on AI-Driven Indecent Images by X

Three Democratic U.S. senators have called on tech giants Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove the app X and its integrated AI chatbot, Grok, from their app stores. The plea follows concerns over the platform spreading nonconsensual sexual images involving women and minors.

The senators' letter, first revealed by NBC News, highlighted that both Apple and Google have stringent terms prohibiting the sharing of exploitative or pornographic content. The letter expressed that overlooking X's recent missteps would compromise their moderation standards.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Elon Musk has maintained a dismissive stance, responding humorously to some of the AI-altered images. Meanwhile, British technology minister Liz Kendall indicated possible regulatory actions from Ofcom to address the issue.