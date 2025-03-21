BJP Demands CBI Probe into Karnataka's Alleged Honey Trap Scandal
The BJP in Karnataka has called for a CBI investigation into an alleged honey trap case, sparking political unrest. BJP leader BY Vijayendra criticized the Congress-led government for purportedly covering up the incident, stressing CM Siddaramaiah's responsibility in ensuring a thorough inquiry. Controversial minority reservation policies further accentuate tensions.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka President BY Vijayendra has called on the state government to transfer the alleged honey trap case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a sitting High Court judge for investigation. Vijayendra emphasized that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must take the matter seriously and ensure a comprehensive probe.
The issue was first raised by senior Congress MLAs and a cabinet minister, who demanded an inquiry during a legislative session. Although Home Minister G. Parameshwara initially agreed to look into it, he later claimed having no official information, leading to BJP's allegations of a Congress cover-up. Vijayendra urged the state government to engage either the CBI or a high court judge to conduct the investigation.
In another move, Vijayendra criticized the government's 4% reservation for minority contractors, arguing it discriminates against Hindus. He highlighted the financial benefits for Muslim students studying abroad and alleged the favoritism of Muslims in government policies. The BJP threatens statewide protests against what they label 'minority appeasement politics.'
The Karnataka Assembly saw chaos following Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna's claim of a honey trap attempt. BJP legislators, claiming to have proof, disrupted proceedings, demanding a judicial inquiry. CM Siddaramaiah defended his administration, explaining an existing inquiry by G. Parmeshwara into the allegations initiated by Rajanna.
