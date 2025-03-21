Left Menu

New Political Dynamics as Maharashtra Council Welcomes Five Unopposed Members

Five leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP have been sworn in as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, marking a new phase as vacancies arise from prior assembly poll successes. Notable is the inclusion of husband-wife duo Sulabha and Sanjay Khodke from NCP, highlighting Maharashtra's evolving political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:47 IST
New Political Dynamics as Maharashtra Council Welcomes Five Unopposed Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, five leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been formally inducted into the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche represent the BJP, Chandrakant Raghuvanshi hails from Shiv Sena, and Sanjay Khodke joins from the NCP.

The induction, which took place on Friday, follows their unopposed election earlier this week, signifying a seamless transition amid changes in the state legislative landscape. This change arises following the assembly polls from the previous year, which left five council seats vacant.

In a noteworthy familial twist, the council now boasts a husband-wife representation with Sulabha Khodke serving as an NCP MLA from Amravati and her husband Sanjay Khodke now in the Upper House. This dynamic highlights the intricate personal and political ties within Maharashtra's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025