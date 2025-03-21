New Political Dynamics as Maharashtra Council Welcomes Five Unopposed Members

In a significant political development, five leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been formally inducted into the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche represent the BJP, Chandrakant Raghuvanshi hails from Shiv Sena, and Sanjay Khodke joins from the NCP.

The induction, which took place on Friday, follows their unopposed election earlier this week, signifying a seamless transition amid changes in the state legislative landscape. This change arises following the assembly polls from the previous year, which left five council seats vacant.

In a noteworthy familial twist, the council now boasts a husband-wife representation with Sulabha Khodke serving as an NCP MLA from Amravati and her husband Sanjay Khodke now in the Upper House. This dynamic highlights the intricate personal and political ties within Maharashtra's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)