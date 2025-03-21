Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Riots to Celebrations Under BJP Rule

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday a significant transformation in the state's law and order climate under the BJP's administration. The state, formerly known for its incidents of riots, has now emerged as a vibrant center of festive celebration, drawing devotees from across India and around the globe.

During his address at the Mukhyamantri Yuva Uddyaami Vikas Abhiyaan (MYUVA) event, CM Yogi highlighted the cultural and economic impact of these festivities, particularly in cities like Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Chitrakoot. He noted that the events have not only enhanced cultural heritage but have also provided employment for many residents.

Tracing the progress made in the last decade, CM Yogi attributed the state's rapid economic and industrial growth to the policies championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister cited a shift from anonymity among the youth to a thriving entrepreneurship environment and noted ongoing efforts to dismantle barriers to development, resulting in increased job opportunities and investments in the state.

