Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Riots to Celebrations Under BJP Rule

Under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a riot-prone state to a hub of celebrations, attracting global devotees and boosting employment. CM Yogi Adityanath credits this change to development strides led by PM Modi, emphasizing growth in cultural heritage and industrial sectors over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Riots to Celebrations Under BJP Rule
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/X@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday a significant transformation in the state's law and order climate under the BJP's administration. The state, formerly known for its incidents of riots, has now emerged as a vibrant center of festive celebration, drawing devotees from across India and around the globe.

During his address at the Mukhyamantri Yuva Uddyaami Vikas Abhiyaan (MYUVA) event, CM Yogi highlighted the cultural and economic impact of these festivities, particularly in cities like Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Chitrakoot. He noted that the events have not only enhanced cultural heritage but have also provided employment for many residents.

Tracing the progress made in the last decade, CM Yogi attributed the state's rapid economic and industrial growth to the policies championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister cited a shift from anonymity among the youth to a thriving entrepreneurship environment and noted ongoing efforts to dismantle barriers to development, resulting in increased job opportunities and investments in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025