Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, embarked on her inaugural multi-nation tour emphasizing the robust US-India relationship fostered by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. The visit focused on intelligence-sharing and counterterrorism, aimed at furthering strategic ties within the Indo-Pacific framework under Trump's policies.

Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's recent visit to India underscored the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and India, citing the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump as a cornerstone.

Marking her first multi-country tour as DNI, Gabbard made stops in Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, India, and France, bringing a deep understanding of Indo-Pacific partnerships from her upbringing in the region.

In India, Gabbard engaged with top officials, including PM Modi, to discuss intelligence-sharing, defense, and counterterrorism, and participated in the Raisina Dialogue to advocate for President Trump's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

