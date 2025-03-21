Protesters Detained in Telangana Amid Legislative Session
BRS activists attempting to protest against the Congress government in front of the Telangana Legislative Assembly were detained by police. They criticized the government for not fulfilling its promises. Six protesters were placed in preventive custody.
On Friday, a group of BRS activists was taken into preventive custody by the police after attempting to protest outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly against the ruling Congress government.
As they were escorted away in a police vehicle, the activists vocalized their dissatisfaction, accusing the Congress of not delivering on promises made to diverse societal segments.
According to police reports, six individuals were detained, marking another moment of tension during the legislature's ongoing budget session.
