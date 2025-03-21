AAP MP Sanjay Singh Slams BJP for Rising Communal Violence

Left Menu

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticizes BJP in the Rajya Sabha for a 94% rise in communal violence, attributing it to hate speeches by ruling party leaders. He targets BJP's 'double-engine' governance for increased crime rates, and claims infiltration from Bangladesh persists, despite BJP's long rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:47 IST
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh squarely blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a startling 94% increase in communal violence from 2019 to 2024. Singh attributed this surge to allegedly incendiary and hate-filled speeches made by leaders of the ruling party.

During a debate on the Home Ministry's functioning, Singh expressed concerns that, while global attention is focused on technological advancements, BJP members are preoccupied with historical grievances. He pointed to recent unrest in Nagpur over the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as indicative of the party's divisive rhetoric.

Singh also criticized BJP's 'double-engine' governance narrative, using it to highlight rising crime rates in BJP-ruled states. Citing National Crime Record Bureau data, he argued that areas under BJP control suffer from higher crime, despite the party's claims of accelerated development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

