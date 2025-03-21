Amit Shah: India Safe from Terror Under Modi's Leadership
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has become secure from terrorist attacks. Citing past ineffectiveness against terrorism, Shah emphasized on the decrease in bomb blasts and the assurance of eliminating Naxal terrorism by 2026.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently declared on Friday that India is now safe from terrorist threats under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Shah highlighted the drastic decrease in bomb blasts over the last decade, contrasting it with the frequent attacks of the past, such as the 2008 Mumbai tragedy.
He assured that the nation would be free from Naxal terrorism by March 31, 2026, and reaffirmed that the country's security is intact. While he focused on the improvements in national safety, Shah remained silent on the situation in Manipur, reserving comments for a future debate.
