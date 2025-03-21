Left Menu

Amit Shah: India Safe from Terror Under Modi's Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has become secure from terrorist attacks. Citing past ineffectiveness against terrorism, Shah emphasized on the decrease in bomb blasts and the assurance of eliminating Naxal terrorism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:53 IST
Amit Shah: India Safe from Terror Under Modi's Leadership
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently declared on Friday that India is now safe from terrorist threats under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Shah highlighted the drastic decrease in bomb blasts over the last decade, contrasting it with the frequent attacks of the past, such as the 2008 Mumbai tragedy.

He assured that the nation would be free from Naxal terrorism by March 31, 2026, and reaffirmed that the country's security is intact. While he focused on the improvements in national safety, Shah remained silent on the situation in Manipur, reserving comments for a future debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025