Assam Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands Condemnation of 'Mini Bangladesh' Remark
Opposition MLAs in the Assam assembly demanded a motion to condemn BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi's controversial 'mini Bangladesh' comment about Dhubri district. They argue Trivedi's remarks insulted Assam, insisting the Assembly adopt a motion informing Parliament. The matter remains unresolved as Speaker Daimary moved proceedings forward.
On Friday, the Assam assembly witnessed a heated debate as opposition MLAs called for a motion condemning BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi's comment describing Dhubri district as 'mini Bangladesh' during a Rajya Sabha session.
Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, argued that Trivedi's remark insulted the state, highlighting Dhubri's historical significance and demanding the assembly inform Parliament about this condemnation.
Despite Trivedi's claims linking the Congress' electoral tactics with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Saikia refuted these assertions, demanding the assembly adopt a motion against what he termed misleading statements. Speaker Biswajit Daimary did not conclude the debate, and the proceedings moved on.
