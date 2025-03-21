Elon Musk Meets Pentagon Leaders Amid Government Cuts
Billionaire Elon Musk visited the Pentagon for discussions with senior military officials amidst widespread U.S. government cuts, aligned with President Trump's initiatives. He first met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before proceeding to additional meetings.
In a significant visit, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk arrived at the Pentagon on Friday morning for anticipated discussions with top U.S. military officials.
This visit comes at a time when the U.S. government, under President Donald Trump's leadership, is experiencing extensive budget cuts. Musk was seen arriving in a motorcade, indicative of the importance of his meetings.
His first engagement was with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, an encounter expected to address critical budgetary and defense matters, before moving on to meet other key military leaders.
