First Female President's Agenda: Boosting Agriculture & Economic Diversification

Namibia's first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, pledges to boost agricultural investments and diversify the economy to combat high unemployment. Her SWAPO party secured a victory amid falling public support due to unemployment and inequality. She stresses ethical governance and combating corruption in her inaugural speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:57 IST
Namibia's newly elected President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has set an ambitious agenda to revitalize the country's agricultural sector and broaden its economic base. In her inaugural speech, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized a commitment to addressing the nation's high unemployment rate, especially among youth.

Becoming Namibia's first female president, she leads her nation of approximately 3 million people towards economic diversification. While the country has experienced significant growth from its oil, gas, and green hydrogen sectors, it faces severe income inequality, ranking second highest globally according to World Bank data.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's administration aims to derive maximum benefits from natural resources through value addition, creating jobs and maintaining ethical governance. Despite SWAPO's reduced public support, she began her term promising reforms, even as the Supreme Court dismissed opposition challenges to her election.

