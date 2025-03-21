Left Menu

BJP OBC Morcha Slams Congress Over Karnataka's Muslim Quota

The BJP OBC Morcha accused the Congress of attempting to divide the nation by introducing a separate quota for Muslims in Karnataka, claiming it would harm backward classes. Nikhil Anand emphasized the need to oppose this as a form of Muslim appeasement under the guise of secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:26 IST
The BJP OBC Morcha has accused the Congress of trying to divide India by setting a separate quota for Muslims in Karnataka. The Morcha's national general secretary, Nikhil Anand, criticized this move as 'Muslim appeasement' under the banner of secularism.

Anand voiced his concerns, suggesting that the Congress aims to harm the interests of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes through this legislation. He urged the OBC community to awaken to their rights and protest against this bill.

The Morcha labeled the new legislation passed by the Congress-governed Karnataka assembly as a 'serious conspiracy' to weaken the rights of backward classes. They called for resistance to prevent Muslims from being included in the OBC reservation and to stop religious-based reservations.

