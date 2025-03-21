Colombia's Fiscal Future: New Finance Minister's Strategy

Colombia's new finance minister, German Avila, announced plans to tackle the country's fiscal issues by maintaining commitments to repay public debt and boosting tax collection efforts.

Avila steps in following the resignation of Diego Guevara, who left his position amid disagreements with President Gustavo Petro.

The change in leadership has caused some uncertainty in Colombia's financial markets, highlighting the importance of Avila's forthcoming economic strategies.

