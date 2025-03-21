Left Menu

Colombia's Fiscal Future: New Finance Minister's Strategy

German Avila, Colombia's incoming finance minister, plans to address the country's fiscal challenges by maintaining public debt repayments and enhancing tax collection. He replaces Diego Guevara, who resigned due to disputes with President Gustavo Petro, triggering instability in the nation's financial markets.

Colombia's new finance minister, German Avila, announced plans to tackle the country's fiscal issues by maintaining commitments to repay public debt and boosting tax collection efforts.

Avila steps in following the resignation of Diego Guevara, who left his position amid disagreements with President Gustavo Petro.

The change in leadership has caused some uncertainty in Colombia's financial markets, highlighting the importance of Avila's forthcoming economic strategies.

