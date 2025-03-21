Edappadi K Palaniswami Attends AIADMK Iftar Gathering

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK and a prominent political figure, attended an Iftar party hosted by his party on Friday.

During the event, Palaniswami honored the party's iconic leaders by laying floral tributes at portraits of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalitha.

The gathering was well-attended by AIADMK legislators, MPs, and dedicated party cadres, reflecting the party's unity and respect for its historical leadership.

