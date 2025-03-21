Edappadi K Palaniswami Attends AIADMK Iftar Gathering
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, attended an Iftar party hosted by the party. He paid tributes to portraits of former AIADMK leaders, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalitha. Several party members, including legislators and MPs, were also present.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK and a prominent political figure, attended an Iftar party hosted by his party on Friday.
During the event, Palaniswami honored the party's iconic leaders by laying floral tributes at portraits of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalitha.
The gathering was well-attended by AIADMK legislators, MPs, and dedicated party cadres, reflecting the party's unity and respect for its historical leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
