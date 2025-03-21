Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes BJP Over Culture and Conduct

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the BJP as a 'cultureless party' after a BJP member allegedly assaulted a woman in Vidhana Soudha. He criticized the BJP's conduct in the Assembly and demanded swift action in the ongoing honey trap case involving BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:00 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at the Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar decried the BJP, labeling it a 'cultureless party' involved in a scandalous incident. He accused BJP members of notorious conduct, particularly spotlighting a disturbing assault case involving a BJP member and a woman.

The Deputy CM also referenced the 'honey trap' case, emphasizing that both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister had addressed the issue, affirming that the government will take action if complaints arise. He questioned why members of the BJP, derogatorily referred to as 'Bombay Boys', sought legal injunctions and demanded an expedited investigation.

Responding to allegations implicating him in the honey trap scheme, Shivakumar dismissed the accusations as deflective tactics, noting that police complaints already detail the BJP's unethical conduct. As discussions continue over legislative guarantees, the Deputy CM reiterated the importance of accountability and appropriate behavior in government proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

