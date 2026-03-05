Theater Producer Assaulted Over Dispute: Arrest Made

An altercation in Mumbai leads to the arrest of Prathamesh Pandurang Unphode, who allegedly assaulted Marathi theater producer Ashok Hande. The incident transpired at Hande's office in Mahim over a dispute related to parking charges, allegedly claimed by Unphode for vehicles used in Hande's cultural showcase, 'Marathi Bana.'

Police sources reveal that Unphode, equipped with a bat, progressed by smashing the office glass before confronting Hande. When Hande argued against the parking charges, asserting Unphode's lack of authority over the area, it escalated into abuse and physical assault.

Law enforcement promptly responded after being notified by Hande's staff, leading to Unphode's arrest. He faces charges including assault and criminal intimidation, with further inquiries being conducted to unravel the motive behind the brazen attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)