Hamari Riyasat - Hamara Haq: A Call for Statehood Restoration

The Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) initiates a six-day 'Hamari Riyasat - Hamara Haq' campaign from March 24 to 29, demanding the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The movement will feature evening marches and highlight local issues, urging the government to address public grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) is set to kick off a bold six-day campaign titled 'Hamari Riyasat - Hamara Haq' from March 24. The initiative aims to expedite the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, a demand strongly echoed by its citizens.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra announced preparations for this movement during a meeting, where plans were set for phased evening marches from different locations between March 24 and March 29. This mobilization, aligned with the broader AICC 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, underscores Congress's resolve to restore statehood.

The meeting highlighted critical issues facing the public, including high electricity bills and the plight of daily wagers. Concerns about misgovernance by the BJP-led Centre and the Lieutenant Governor's administration were also raised, along with a call for an amnesty scheme as discussed by the Chief Minister to aid the struggling population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

