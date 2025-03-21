Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Approves 100% Salary Hike Amid Political Tensions

The Karnataka Assembly passed bills for a 100% salary increase for its Chief Minister, ministers, and legislators. The opposition BJP protested the procedures. The move, driven by increased living costs, will cost the state Rs 62 crore each year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly on Friday passed two bills approving a substantial salary hike for the Chief Minister, ministers, and legislators, marking a 100% increase. This decision will incur an additional cost of Rs 62 crore annually for the state exchequer.

The bills, the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowance (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, saw a swift passage amidst tumultuous scenes. The opposition BJP voiced strong protests, decrying the lack of discussion and spotlighting issues such as the 4% Muslim reservation in public contracts and an alleged 'honey-trap' incident involving a minister.

The passed legislation aims to adjust the salaries of key parliamentary figures, with justifications pointing to substantial living cost increases. As a result, the Chief Minister's monthly remuneration will rise from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, ministers from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh, and legislators' salaries from Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

