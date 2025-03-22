Defense Department Advocates Lifting Judge's Order on Transgender Military Ban

The U.S. Department of Defense has released updated guidance aimed at enforcing President Donald Trump's controversial ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. This comes as the department filed a motion on Friday, urging a federal judge to rescind her recent ruling that blocked the ban's implementation.

The memo, issued by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, outlines a plan to assess service members for gender dysphoria, which may disqualify them from service. This assessment involves reviewing medical records and administering self-assessment questionnaires within 45 days. The guidance stipulates that only those with gender dysphoria characterized by significant distress or impairment for at least six months would be affected.

However, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes previously blocked the policy, arguing it discriminates against transgender individuals. The Justice Department's recent motion claims this interpretation is incorrect and argues the new guidance is strictly based on medical diagnoses. While the government intends to appeal, it also requested the judge hold her order during the appeal process. Transgender service members and advocacy groups strongly oppose lifting the block.

(With inputs from agencies.)