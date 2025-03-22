Paul Weiss Caught in Crossfire: Navigating Trump's Diversity Order

Powerful Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss is under fire after striking a deal with the White House to escape an executive order that threatened its business operations. Critics, including some in the legal community, have lambasted the firm for bowing to pressure from the Trump administration.

Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer, decried the agreement, calling it a stain on the legal profession. The order, which suspended security clearances and restricted access to government buildings, was seen as a direct attack by Trump on firms representing Democratic interests.

Despite the backlash, Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp defended the move, emphasizing the firm's political independence. With major industry clients and ties to the Democratic Party, the firm stated that the agreement ensures business continuity amid a challenging political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)