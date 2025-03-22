Jammu and Kashmir: A New Era of Peace and Security
Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape has transformed with praise from leaders for the central government's strong anti-terror stance post-Article 370 abrogation. Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted decisive actions and strategic military responses that have significantly improved security, leading to a peaceful electoral process and increased local participation.
Jammu and Kashmir's Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, has commended the central government's robust measures to eliminate terrorism in the region, emphasizing the resultant peace and safety felt across the Union territory. Speaking to ANI, Sharma attributed this tranquility to strategic steps taken, particularly following the abrogation of Article 370.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's steadfast zero-tolerance approach to terrorism since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014. During a discussion in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah underscored efforts to tackle India's key security threats: terrorism, northeastern insurgency, and Left-wing Naxalism.
Shah criticized past administrations for their leniency, praising the Modi government's strategic military actions, including the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike, in response to terror attacks. He highlighted the historic removal of Article 370, which facilitated the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, thanking the Constitution's architects for its temporary status.
