Reddy's Plea for Fair Delimitation Exercise

In a move to safeguard regional representation, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the upcoming delimitation exercise does not decrease the number of parliamentary seats allocated to any state.

Highlighting the deep implications of the delimitation issue, Reddy stressed in a letter to the Prime Minister that any shift in representation could threaten social and political harmony across the nation. His appeal underscores a need for careful handling of the process.

The YSR Congress Party chief further proposed constitutional amendments to protect states from losing representation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, advocating for equitable political representation across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)