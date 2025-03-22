Left Menu

Reddy's Plea for Fair Delimitation Exercise

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Prime Minister Modi to conduct the delimitation exercise without reducing any state's representation in parliament. He emphasized that the process should not disrupt social or political harmony and suggested constitutional amendments to protect state interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:49 IST
Reddy's Plea for Fair Delimitation Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to safeguard regional representation, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the upcoming delimitation exercise does not decrease the number of parliamentary seats allocated to any state.

Highlighting the deep implications of the delimitation issue, Reddy stressed in a letter to the Prime Minister that any shift in representation could threaten social and political harmony across the nation. His appeal underscores a need for careful handling of the process.

The YSR Congress Party chief further proposed constitutional amendments to protect states from losing representation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, advocating for equitable political representation across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025