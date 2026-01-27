Unmasking the 'Free Sand' Policy Scam in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh's ruling party of corrupt practices under the guise of a 'free sand policy.' He alleges extensive illegal mining and revenue siphoning, urging immediate action. Reddy claims the policy serves as a front for organized resource plunder, affecting state revenues and the environment.
In a sharp critique, senior YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday alleged widespread illegal sand mining in Andhra Pradesh under the state's 'free sand policy.' Reddy contends that the policy, ostensibly free, is a facade allowing ruling party leaders to exploit natural resources extensively.
Reddy claims that sand, instead of being free, is sold at exorbitant prices over the government-fixed rates, making the so-called 'free' initiative a tool for resource plundering by political figures. The leader provided photographic evidence of unauthorized sand extraction, notably during night and early morning hours, using heavy machinery in areas like the Virivuru and Surayapalem sand reaches.
Accusations further extend to violations of environmental guidelines, with sand mining causing ecological damage and disrupting river ecosystems. Reddy calls for immediate cessation of these activities, arrests of those responsible, and intervention from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The accusations depict a 'massive organized scam' with no immediate response from the ruling TDP.
