Left Menu

Unmasking the 'Free Sand' Policy Scam in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh's ruling party of corrupt practices under the guise of a 'free sand policy.' He alleges extensive illegal mining and revenue siphoning, urging immediate action. Reddy claims the policy serves as a front for organized resource plunder, affecting state revenues and the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:21 IST
Unmasking the 'Free Sand' Policy Scam in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, senior YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday alleged widespread illegal sand mining in Andhra Pradesh under the state's 'free sand policy.' Reddy contends that the policy, ostensibly free, is a facade allowing ruling party leaders to exploit natural resources extensively.

Reddy claims that sand, instead of being free, is sold at exorbitant prices over the government-fixed rates, making the so-called 'free' initiative a tool for resource plundering by political figures. The leader provided photographic evidence of unauthorized sand extraction, notably during night and early morning hours, using heavy machinery in areas like the Virivuru and Surayapalem sand reaches.

Accusations further extend to violations of environmental guidelines, with sand mining causing ecological damage and disrupting river ecosystems. Reddy calls for immediate cessation of these activities, arrests of those responsible, and intervention from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The accusations depict a 'massive organized scam' with no immediate response from the ruling TDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026