Bihar Diwas: Celebrating a State's Proud Journey
Bihar marked its foundation day with leaders extending wishes and highlighting the state's progress. Union Minister Lalan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated Bihar's rich history and future potential. Political tensions with opposition queries were also noted during the celebration.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day, highlighting the state's advancements and expressing pride in being a Bihari. 'Bihar is progressing,' he stated, acknowledging the positive strides made by the state over the years.
Amid the celebrations, Bihar's opposition leaders have called for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation. Singh dismissed this, suggesting that such demands lacked significance. Joining in the celebratory sentiment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured citizens of the central government's commitment to Bihar's holistic development.
Modi, in his message, praised Bihar's historical significance and the role of its people in its ongoing developmental phase. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed pride in the state's history and optimism for its future, emphasizing collaborative efforts to elevate Bihar's stature. Bihar Day, marking its statehood in 1912, remains a significant observance each year on March 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
