Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Nominates MLAs to Boost City Governance

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the year 2025-26. These MLAs will aid the MCD in urban challenges like sanitation and infrastructure. Gupta also raised concerns over officers neglecting MLAs' communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:16 IST
Delhi Assembly Nominates MLAs to Boost City Governance
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. (Photo/X: @Gupta_vijender). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance city governance, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the fiscal year 2025-26. According to an official release, these appointments fall under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Gupta emphasized the crucial role of these MLAs in supporting the MCD's efforts in budget formulation, civic administration, and urban governance. They are tasked with tackling key municipal issues such as sanitation and infrastructure development to improve the quality of life for the residents of Delhi. The list of nominated MLAs features representatives from various constituencies, including Anil Kumar Sharma from RK Puram and Surendra Kumar from Gokalpur.

On another note, Gupta expressed his concern to Chief Secretary Dharmendra regarding officers not responding to communications from Assembly Members. He urged the Chief Secretary to ensure adherence to government instructions to address this issue, citing the importance of communication between officials and elected representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025