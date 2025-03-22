Delhi Assembly Nominates MLAs to Boost City Governance

In a significant move to enhance city governance, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the fiscal year 2025-26. According to an official release, these appointments fall under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Gupta emphasized the crucial role of these MLAs in supporting the MCD's efforts in budget formulation, civic administration, and urban governance. They are tasked with tackling key municipal issues such as sanitation and infrastructure development to improve the quality of life for the residents of Delhi. The list of nominated MLAs features representatives from various constituencies, including Anil Kumar Sharma from RK Puram and Surendra Kumar from Gokalpur.

On another note, Gupta expressed his concern to Chief Secretary Dharmendra regarding officers not responding to communications from Assembly Members. He urged the Chief Secretary to ensure adherence to government instructions to address this issue, citing the importance of communication between officials and elected representatives.

