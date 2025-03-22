Left Menu

Southern States Rally Against Delimitation Plan

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin led the first Joint Action Committee meeting against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats. Criticism centered around potential political gains for northern states favored by the BJP, with calls for legal action and raising public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK hosted a Joint Action Committee meeting to address concerns over the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats by the central government. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the potential necessity of legal action to counter the move.

During the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the BJP's approach, likening the delimitation proposal to the 'sword of Damocles.' He argued that the initiative lacks adherence to constitutional and democratic principles, being instead driven by political motives.

Chief Minister Stalin proposed establishing an expert panel, named the 'Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation,' to strategize political and legal opposition. He called for unity among southern states to prevent any reduction in their parliamentary representation, stressing the importance of public awareness and concerted action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

