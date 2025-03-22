Left Menu

Bihar's Role in Safeguarding Democracy: A Call from Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the significance of Bihar in defending democracy on 'Bihar Diwas', while reminiscing about its historic role in India's independence. Former president Rahul Gandhi also praised Bihar's impact on Indian culture and history. Bihar Day marks the state's formation from Bengal Presidency in 1912.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:54 IST
Bihar's Role in Safeguarding Democracy: A Call from Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 'Bihar Diwas', Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the state's essential role in safeguarding democracy and upholding the Constitution. He conveyed that Bihar, known as the birthplace of democracy, has been a land of immense knowledge.

Kharge highlighted Bihar's historical contributions, mentioning how Mahatma Gandhi galvanized the Indian resistance against British rule from this very region. He extended heartfelt wishes to all Biharis on Bihar Day, anticipating a new chapter of social justice and inclusive development.

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, also expressed his greetings, acknowledging Bihar's significant cultural and historical prestige in India. Celebrating its state formation since being carved out of Bengal Presidency in 1912, Bihar heads towards elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025