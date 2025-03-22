Bihar's Role in Safeguarding Democracy: A Call from Congress
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the significance of Bihar in defending democracy on 'Bihar Diwas', while reminiscing about its historic role in India's independence. Former president Rahul Gandhi also praised Bihar's impact on Indian culture and history. Bihar Day marks the state's formation from Bengal Presidency in 1912.
On the occasion of 'Bihar Diwas', Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the state's essential role in safeguarding democracy and upholding the Constitution. He conveyed that Bihar, known as the birthplace of democracy, has been a land of immense knowledge.
Kharge highlighted Bihar's historical contributions, mentioning how Mahatma Gandhi galvanized the Indian resistance against British rule from this very region. He extended heartfelt wishes to all Biharis on Bihar Day, anticipating a new chapter of social justice and inclusive development.
Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, also expressed his greetings, acknowledging Bihar's significant cultural and historical prestige in India. Celebrating its state formation since being carved out of Bengal Presidency in 1912, Bihar heads towards elections later this year.
