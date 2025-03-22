Left Menu

South India Fights for Political Equity in Delimitation Debate

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for southern states to oppose the NDA government's proposed delimitation based on population. He fears this will politically marginalize southern states and promote northern dominance. Reddy stresses unity among southern states and urges reforms favoring political equity.

Updated: 22-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:25 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that the proposed population-based delimitation by the NDA government could strip South India of its political voice. Reddy, speaking at a conference organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasized that such a move would lead to Northern states dominating political discourse.

Reddy argued against increasing Lok Sabha seats, advocating instead for state-based delimitation that respects the current political balance. He criticized the BJP's alleged 'demographic penalty' policy, proposing state-wise delimitations without increasing the number of seats. He called for measures like maintaining the present seat count for 25 years, increasing SC/ST seats, and implementing 33% women reservations.

Highlighting economic contributions, Reddy pointed out the financial inequity faced by the South compared to states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He rallied southern states and Punjab to unite, pass resolutions in their assemblies, and commit to future meetings promoting a fair delimitation approach. Reddy's plea underscores a demand for equitable political representation in the national sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

