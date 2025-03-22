Left Menu

Alleged Police Assault on Colonel Sparks Call for Oversight in Punjab

Following an alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab police, Advocate HS Phoolka condemns misuse of power among law enforcement. In response, four police officers have been suspended and an SIT will investigate. Colonel's wife vows to continue the fight for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:44 IST
Advocate HS Phoolka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Advocate HS Phoolka has publicly condemned what he perceives as an alarming trend of power misuse within Punjab's law enforcement, following the alleged police assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath. Phoolka emphasized the need for stricter oversight to curb unchecked authority.

This criticism comes as four police officers from Patiala face suspension and transfer due to allegations of assaulting the Colonel. An FIR has been filed, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The SIT, led by ADGP SPS Parmar, is tasked with conducting a fair investigation. Meanwhile, Colonel Bath's wife, Jaswinder Kaur Bath, vowed to seek justice, emphasizing her fight for accountability and reform within the police force, without aligning with any political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

