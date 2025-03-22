Left Menu

Canal Controversy: PPP's Protest Against Punjab Project

The Pakistan Peoples Party is preparing protests against a canal project supported by the government and military. The project, which involves building canals in Punjab, faces opposition from Sindh, where concerns are raised about reduced water flow affecting local irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid escalating tensions, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced plans to protest a contentious canal project in Punjab, which seeks to irrigate parts of the drought-prone Cholistan region. The initiative, backed by the army and government, has stirred political turmoil.

Various opposition groups from Sindh argue that the proposed canals could significantly reduce water flow to their region, potentially crippling local irrigation systems. This project is part of the broader Green Pakistan Initiative, aimed at boosting agricultural output.

With rival parties gaining ground on this issue, the PPP in Sindh is calling for a united resistance. Scheduled protest rallies will span across the province's district headquarters, urging the community to voice their concerns against the initiative.

