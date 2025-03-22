Canal Controversy: PPP's Protest Against Punjab Project

Amid escalating tensions, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced plans to protest a contentious canal project in Punjab, which seeks to irrigate parts of the drought-prone Cholistan region. The initiative, backed by the army and government, has stirred political turmoil.

Various opposition groups from Sindh argue that the proposed canals could significantly reduce water flow to their region, potentially crippling local irrigation systems. This project is part of the broader Green Pakistan Initiative, aimed at boosting agricultural output.

With rival parties gaining ground on this issue, the PPP in Sindh is calling for a united resistance. Scheduled protest rallies will span across the province's district headquarters, urging the community to voice their concerns against the initiative.

