Imarat Shariah Snubs Nitish Kumar's 'Iftaar' Invitation Over Waqf Bill Support

In a move that has stirred political waters, the Imarat Shariah, a key Muslim organization in Bihar, has declined an invitation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to attend an 'Iftaar' gathering. The decision comes as a protest against Kumar's backing of the contentious Waqf Bill.

The Imarat Shariah, influential in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, shared its letter of refusal publicly. It accused the Chief Minister of betraying his promises of a secular administration by aligning with the BJP and supporting legislation perceived as detrimental to the community.

The organization described the 'Iftaar' as mere tokenism, stating that the government's inertia toward Muslim issues renders such events futile. Responses from Kumar or his party JD(U) remain absent, as they continue to rely on Muslim support amid looming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)