Honoring the Legacy of Ram Manohar Lohia: A Beacon of Freedom

On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commemorated the birth anniversary of socialist icon Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, acknowledging his pivotal role in motivating the people of Goa to stand against Portuguese oppression. Sawant praised Lohia's enduring legacy through a message on his X handle.

The Chief Minister described Lohia as a visionary leader fearless in his fight for freedom. He emphasized Lohia's significant influence on Goa's liberation movement and his enduring inspiration for future generations.

Born in 1910, Lohia was a cornerstone of socialist politics, pioneering mass political movements and orchestrating opposition alliances to contest the dominant Congress party. His legacy persists as a source of inspiration for leaders across the political spectrum.

