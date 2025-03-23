Bangladesh Army Refutes Allegations of Political Interference by Student-Led Party
The Bangladesh Army denied accusations from the National Citizen Party (NCP) of plotting to rehabilitate former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. The Army dismissed these claims as political stunts, while tensions rise with protests at Dhaka University led by NCP members accusing military interference.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Army has categorically refuted the National Citizen Party's recent allegations, describing the claims as 'hilarious and an immature array of stories.' The accusations, which suggest military involvement in rehabilitating Sheikh Hasina's political party, were termed as mere political stunts by the Army.
The tensions emerged after NCP staged protests at Dhaka University, denouncing the military's role in politics. A statement from the military clarified that there had been no plot against the former prime minister's party. Army chief General Waker Uz Zaman's meeting with NCP leaders was merely a 'courtesy meeting,' according to officials.
Despite the denial, several hundred NCP supporters rallied against the military influence, demanding accountability from former leaders. The current administration stressed it had no plans to prohibit Awami League activities but vowed to hold individuals accountable for any alleged crimes committed under its regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Congress Fights Deep-Sea Mining with High-Seas Protest
VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal
Women's Day Protests Sweep Turkey: A Stand Against Inequality
Unrest in Manipur: Kuki Protest Turns Violent, Results in Casualty
Manipur on Edge: Protests Erupt Over Free Movement Directive