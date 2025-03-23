Bangladesh Army Refutes Allegations of Political Interference by Student-Led Party

The Bangladesh Army has categorically refuted the National Citizen Party's recent allegations, describing the claims as 'hilarious and an immature array of stories.' The accusations, which suggest military involvement in rehabilitating Sheikh Hasina's political party, were termed as mere political stunts by the Army.

The tensions emerged after NCP staged protests at Dhaka University, denouncing the military's role in politics. A statement from the military clarified that there had been no plot against the former prime minister's party. Army chief General Waker Uz Zaman's meeting with NCP leaders was merely a 'courtesy meeting,' according to officials.

Despite the denial, several hundred NCP supporters rallied against the military influence, demanding accountability from former leaders. The current administration stressed it had no plans to prohibit Awami League activities but vowed to hold individuals accountable for any alleged crimes committed under its regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)