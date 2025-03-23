Israeli Protests Surge Amid Political Tensions

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets for the sixth consecutive day as political turmoil intensifies, fueled by government maneuvers against officials perceived as antagonistic, such as the Shin Bet chief and the attorney general.

Critics accuse Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration of undermining essential state institutions, while protestors highlight their democratic concerns, focusing on actions against Gali Baharav-Miara and Ronen Bar.

The protests, amplified by shared grievances over governance and hostage negotiations, reflect national dissent over alleged overreach and institutional destabilization.

