Left Menu

Reviving the Alien Enemies Act: A Modern-Day Legal Weapon

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Trump administration's use of the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan gang members. She argued that it is more relevant in today's context, describing the fight against these gangs as a form of modern warfare on Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:02 IST
Reviving the Alien Enemies Act: A Modern-Day Legal Weapon
Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the application of the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act, a controversial legal measure used by the Trump administration, during an appearance on Fox News. Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Bondi described the expulsion of alleged Venezuelan gang members as a necessary action.

Bondi argued that the Alien Enemies Act is more applicable today than ever, framing the campaign against the Venezuelan gang as akin to "modern day warfare." Her remarks come amidst ongoing debates on immigration and national security.

The attorney general's comments highlight the administration's aggressive stance, raising questions about the implications of utilizing historical legislation to address contemporary issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025