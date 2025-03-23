Reviving the Alien Enemies Act: A Modern-Day Legal Weapon
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Trump administration's use of the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan gang members. She argued that it is more relevant in today's context, describing the fight against these gangs as a form of modern warfare on Fox News.
Bondi argued that the Alien Enemies Act is more applicable today than ever, framing the campaign against the Venezuelan gang as akin to "modern day warfare." Her remarks come amidst ongoing debates on immigration and national security.
The attorney general's comments highlight the administration's aggressive stance, raising questions about the implications of utilizing historical legislation to address contemporary issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
