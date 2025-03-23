Reviving the Alien Enemies Act: A Modern-Day Legal Weapon

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the application of the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act, a controversial legal measure used by the Trump administration, during an appearance on Fox News. Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Bondi described the expulsion of alleged Venezuelan gang members as a necessary action.

Bondi argued that the Alien Enemies Act is more applicable today than ever, framing the campaign against the Venezuelan gang as akin to "modern day warfare." Her remarks come amidst ongoing debates on immigration and national security.

The attorney general's comments highlight the administration's aggressive stance, raising questions about the implications of utilizing historical legislation to address contemporary issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)